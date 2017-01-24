× First Warning Forecast: Clearing skies, then warmer temps

Clearing skies, then warmer temps….The cloudy, gloomy weather we’ve seen will be going away as more sunshine moves in, at least for a little while.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect gradual clearing, with a little more sunshine moving in here and there. Highs should reach the low and mid 50s. Winds will be a bit gusty from the northwest as low pressure to our north lingers around. Eventually, that low will move farther away from our area, which will allow our winds to relax tonight. Otherwise, expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the low 40s.

On Wednesday, we’re expecting a good deal of sunshine. As our winds turn from the southwest, we’ll see our highs climbing into the low and mid 60s by afternoon.

Late Wednesday, clouds will roll back in ahead of a cold front. That front will slide through the area Thursday, giving way to a few showers, especially early in the day. Highs will be in the lower 60s Thursday. Then by Friday, with the front offshore, high temperatures will sink into the upper 40s. We’ll be in the mid 40s by the weekend.

This Afternoon: Gradual Clearing. Stray Shower. Windy. Highs in the low and mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20, G25.

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chilly. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: W 5-15.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1940 Winter Weather – 21.6″ snow in Richmond over 2 day period

2000 Winter Weather: Coastal Nor’easter 12″-18″ snow interior; high winds, tidal flooding along coast

