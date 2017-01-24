Be inspired by Scott, a 17 year Special Olympics athlete

Meet Scott. He enjoys listening to music, playing music on his keyboard and guitar, watching movies and talking walks with his dog.

Scott has a chromosome disorder, specifically Balanced Translocation of Chromosomes 7 & 18. His mom Joanne says this means Scott is essentially a 2-4 year old in a 25-year-old body.

He loves good music, good food, dressing up in nice clothes and dancing.

Scott has been participating in Special Olympics since he was 8 years old. Now, at 25, Scott participates in soccer, basketball and aquatics.

Scott’s mom offered this advice to parents facing a diagnosis like Scott’s: “Life is not over—it’s just a different life and it can be lots of fun. It will be different than what you anticipate. Every family has its ups and downs, you just need to let go of what is “traditionally” expected and do what you need to do to make your family work. There are times you need to conform to what is expected, and you can, or try to and the other times just be you!”

