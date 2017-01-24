ACC releases 2017 football schedule

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia Tech will begin its ACC Coastal Division title defense against reigning national champion Clemson, the league announced today with its 2017 conference schedule release. The Hokies host Clemson September 30 in their conference opener – a rematch of the 2016 ACC title game.

Tech’s home slate also includes Saturday home contests against ACC Coastal Division foes North Carolina, Pittsburgh and Duke. In addition, non-conference foes Delaware and Old Dominion will face the Hokies for the inaugural time, as Tech plays host both squads in September. The Hokies do not have a Thursday game on the schedule.

Virginia opens league play October 7th at home vs. Duke. The Cavaliers will play seven home games in 2017, and will not face Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse or Wake Forest.

The Commonwealth Cup (Virginia Tech at Virginia) will be played Friday November 24th in Charlottesville. This will mark the third all-time Friday contest between Tech and UVA, but the first ever Friday game in Charlottesville.

The ACC composite schedule can be viewed here. Game times will be announced at a later date.