HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On Coast Live, we meet a father and daughter who work together to "upcycle" eclectic objects into fun works of art and useful household gadgets. Tim Dooley and his Daughter Shei use the funds from The Retro Den to support her former orphanage in China and Breast Cancer causes.

See more of their work and life on www.instagram.com/TheRetroDen.