LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – As a reward for his record-setting season, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins will play in the Pro Bowl.

Cousins replaces Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in the NFL’s annual all-star game. It’s the first Pro Bowl selection for Cousins.

In 2016, Cousins threw for 25 touchdowns and a team record 4,917 yards. He also broke franchise marks for attempts (606) and completions (404).