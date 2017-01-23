Redskins promote Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va – Quarterbacks coach Matt Cavanaugh has been promoted to offensive coordinator, the team announced Monday. Cavanaugh replaces Sean McVay, who was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams.

Under Cavanaugh’s tutelage, QB Kirk Cousins has produced record-setting numbers each of the past two seasons. In 2016, just his second season as a full-time starter, Cousins passed for 25 touchdowns and a team record 4,917 yards.

Prior to joining the Redskins, Cavanaugh served as quarterbacks coach of the Chicago Bears from 2013-14. In 2013, under Cavanaugh, the Bears’ quarterbacks rewrote the franchise single-season record books setting team records in passer rating (96.9), passing yards (4,450), passing touchdowns (32) and completion percentage (64.4). It was his second stint in Chicago after having served as the team’s offensive coordinator from 1997-98.

Cavanaugh spent four seasons working with quarterbacks for the New York Jets from 2009-12. During those four seasons, the Jets made two AFC Championship game appearances. He won two Super Bowl titles as a backup quarterback with the New York Giants (Super Bowl XXV) and the 49ers (Super Bowl XIX).

In addition to Cavanaugh’s promotion, the Redskins hired Kevin O’Connell as quarterbacks coach.

O’Connell was the Cleveland Browns’ quarterbacks coach in 2015 before serving a year as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers. The 31-year-old played in the NFL for five seasons, including three years under Cavanaugh.

Additionally, Washington announced the promotion of Chad Englehart to head strength and conditioning coach. Kavan Latham has been hired to fill Englehart’s previous role as assistant strength and conditioning coach.