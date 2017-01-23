Portsmouth man sentenced to 12 years for dealing cocaine, giving firearm to felon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday for his part in dealing cocaine and giving a firearm to a felon.

44-year-old Kenneth Matthews was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and transferring a firearm to a felon, according to the department of justice.

Matthews was found guilty by a federal jury on September 29, 2016, following a three-day trial.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Matthews and his 27-year-old son Kenneth Meeks distributed over 13 kilograms of cocaine in the Hampton Roads area between November 2013 and August 2015.

On August 13, 2015, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Matthews’ residence in Portsmouth and discovered 17 grams of cocaine, digital scales, 34 firearms, 3,288 rounds of ammunition and over $30,000 in cash.

Meeks was sentenced to five years in prison on federal gun and drug charges in October, 2016.

