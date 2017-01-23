Pentagon: Ret. Rear Admiral Kevin Sweeney to be Chief of Staff for Secretary of Defense

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Pentagon Press Office said Monday that Ret. Rear Admiral Kevin Sweeney will be the Chief of Staff for Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

The office told News 3’s Todd Corillo that in an informal press meeting Monday morning an announcement on Sweeney’s appointment was made.

Sweeney was previously the Commander of Carrier Strike Group 10.

He has heavy ties to the Hampton Roads area as he served as the Interim President and CEO of the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance after retiring from the Navy.

Sweeney graduated from the Naval Academy in 1982.

