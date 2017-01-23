× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving out, much cooler weather moving in

**Coastal Flood Advisory for Accomack County from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Minor flooding in and near low-lying coastal areas is possible.

We are getting ready to say goodbye to the rain and hello to much cooler temperatures.

An area of low pressure churning off the coast will bring us a few more showers Monday evening and early on Tuesday. But as that low moves away, skies will clear, winds will increase, and temperatures will drop. Most of us will only see highs in the lower 50s on Tuesday, despite plenty of afternoon sunshine.

But the milder weather returns on Wednesday with sunshine, southerly winds and highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

But a cold front moves in late Wednesday and early on Thursday. That will bring us a quick hit of showers on Thursday morning and a big drop in temperatures.

From Friday into early next week expect clear-to-partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 40s and morning lows near freezing.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1940 Winter Weather – 21.6″ snow in Richmond over 2 day period

