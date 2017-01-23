N.C. Pastor, wife who lost 2 sons in car crash say they’re expecting twins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte couple who lost both of their children in a crash in Pender County, North Carolina, in 2015, revealed Sunday that they are expecting twins.

Hadley and Gentry Eddings made the announcement on the Prayers for the Eddings Family Facebook page.

Gentry, who is a pastor at Forest Hill Church, and his wife Hadley, who teaches 4-year-olds at the church, expressed their gratitude to the community that supported them since the Memorial Day weekend accident.

“Y’all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful! Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!” the post read.

Matthew Deans, 28, was sentenced to 27 to 32 months in prison after the truck he was driving rear-ended Hadley’s car on Highway 17.

Dobbs, 2, was killed immediately. Reed was delivered by emergency C-section but died at the hospital.

Deans pleaded guilty and apologized to the Eddings in an emotional court hearing in September 2015.

The couple publicly announced that they forgave Deans.