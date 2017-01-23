× Moyock mom still in hospital after pedestrian hit-and-run on NC 168

MOYOCK, N.C. – A mother of two is still at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after she was hit by a car.

Just four days before her 31st birthday, on January 14th, Brandi Denton was walking along NC 168 in Barco sometime after midnight, according to her family.

A man pulled over to ask Brandi if she needed a ride.

During that time, he witnessed a car veer off the road and hit Brandi and drive off.

The man called 9-1-1.

“He’s our lifesaver, we want to meet him and tell him thank you,” says Brandi’s sister, Tara Griffin. “He saved her life.”

Denton was airlifted to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital via Nightingale and has been in the hospital since.

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office could not give details about the incident, but did say they are investigating it as a hit-and-run and their investigation is on-going.

Brandi’s family says they were not sure if she was going to make it after suffering from severe head trauma including bleeding in her brain, a cracked skull, broken jaw, and broken nose.

“She’s pretty bad off, she has her good days and bad days.”

Brandi’s family, including her 15-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son, have traveled back and forth from Moyock to stay by her side.

“It’s been rough for everybody it really has it’s been,” says Denton’s sister-in-law, Michelle Denton.

They are pleading for anyone that witnessed or drove by Brandi on the night of January 14th to come forward with information and call the Sheriff’s Office at 252-453-8204.

Brandi Denton’s family also set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical bills.