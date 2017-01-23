× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Fog and rain again today

**Dense Fog Advisory in effect for coastal waters until 7:00 am Monday**

**Wind Advisory in effect for Accomack county until 1:00 pm Monday**

More rain and fog to start the week… Expect overcast skies and areas of dense fog this morning. We will also see a round of scattered showers this morning. A few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible. Severe storms are not expected. Winds will be strong a gusty this morning but will relax this afternoon. Showers will become more scattered by midday and for the afternoon. Some sunshine will break through for the second half of today. Highs today will warm into the low 60s. Another round of showers will move through tonight. Again, a few heavy downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible.

Showers may linger into Tuesday morning but we will see an overall clearing trend tomorrow. Highs will slip into the mid 50s with strong NW winds.

We are tracking a cold front that will move in Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The front will bring us another chance for showers and a return to cold air for Friday and the weekend.

Today: AM Rain (60%) & Fog, PM Scattered Showers (30%), Partly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: Variable

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (60%). Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers (60%), Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20 G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 23rd

1940 Winter Weather – 21.6″ snow in Richmond over 2 day period

