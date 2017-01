CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man has died from his injuries a day after he was struck by a vehicle while walking across the street.

The incident happenedĀ on Saturday around 10 p.m.

Police say Cordaro Alexander, 29, was walking across the 2100 block Military Highway when he was hit by a vehicle traveling west bound.

Alexander was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

On January 22, Alexander died from his injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. There are no charges.