JEB Little Creek-Fort Story to conduct active shooter security exercise on Tuesday morning

LITTLE CREEK, Va. – Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story will conduct an active shooter security exercise on the morning of Tuesday, January 24.

The exercise is scheduled training that is designed to enhance the training and readiness of the installations security forces in defending the base against potential threats.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions to normal base operations and to potential impacts to traffic around the base. Area residents and base patrons may see increased security activity and use of the installations emergency announcing system associated with the exercise.