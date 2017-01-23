Great Bridge restaurants targetted by thieves in recent weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The owner of several restaurants in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake says he has been hit twice in recent weeks by thieves.

Dustin Hughes owns Lockside Bar and Grill as well as Vino Italian Bistro, both on Battlefield Boulevard.

Saturday night, about 30 minutes after the last person left Lockside for the night, two men can be seen on surveillance video stealing a mounted television from a back deck on the water.

The men, at least one of who was wearing gloves and had a screwdriver, can both be seen on surveillance video from the restaurant.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In late December, someone broke into Vino and stole the cash register.

It's unknown if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.