Evolution of the Frisbee analyzed by local disc golf players

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s the 60th birthday of a recreational cornerstone; the Frisbee.

Not to be confused with the ‘disc,’ the Frisbee was first manufactured in 1957 when a group of students throwing empty pie tins realized they could float and soar at their projected target.

Though it was first created in Connecticut, you can now see Frisbees used from coast to coast, on the beaches, in family yards and at outdoor events of all sizes.

Today, the Frisbee has evolved into many forms and a sport has even emerged from the original toy, though discs are very different than the tradition Frisbee. Disc golf is very popular all over the country, but especially here in Virginia Beach.

Bayville Park is home to a course and several teams who enjoy their time outdoors with the toy that has a long history.