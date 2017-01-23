Chef Larry shows us great “Big Game” snacks on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Larry Adler from Stratford University gives us some snack ideas for the big game for parties at your house. Making everyone who's hungry happy while watching the bog game at your house means have a variety of things to eat, including gluten free and vegan options. (More info: www.stratford.edu)

Here are the recipes Larry shows us on the air...

Cauliflower Bites in Honey Sriracha Sauce

1 small head of cauliflower

½ cup vanilla almond milk

3 teaspoons cornstarch

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ cup bread crumbs

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and grease a cookie sheet. Set aside. Mix almond milk, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper and garlic powder together in a bowl. Add cornstarch, whisking together to prevent lumps from forming. Set aside. Remove florets from the cauliflower (aka don't use the stem). Chop the cauliflower into smaller pieces, the desired size of your bites. Toss the cauliflower in the almond milk mixture made earlier until wet. Season the panko bread crumbs with remaining salt ground black pepper and toss the cauliflower in the bread crumbs Spread out on cookie sheet, and spray the bites with a cooking spray to help with color and crisping. Bake for 18-20 minutes. Remove from oven and serve immediately.

Honey Sriracha Sauce:

1 tablespoon of sriracha 4 tablespoons honey

Mix all the ingredients together with a whisk and serve with bites.

Avocado Salsa

1 jalapeno, seeded if desired, chopped

1/2 clove garlic, chopped

Kosher salt

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped, plus a few sprigs for garnish

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1 cup tomatoes, cubed

2 ripe avocados, peeled, seeded and cubed

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Place the jalapeno and garlic on a cutting board. Using a large knife, chop the ingredients together until they are minced and well combined. Transfer the paste to a medium bowl and add, chopped cilantro, onions, tomatoes and avocados. Toss gently to combine. Add the lime juice and 3/4 teaspoon salt and toss again. Taste and add additional salt if desired.

Fresh Guacamole

2 small, ripe avocados (preferably Haas)

1 tablespoon minced red onion

1 small garlic clove, minced

½ small jalapeno chili, minced

Salt

1 tablespoon juice from 1 lime

Halve 1 avocado, remove pit, and scoop flesh into medium bowl. Using fork, mash lightly with onion, garlic, jalapeno, and ⅛ teaspoon salt until just combined. Halve and pit remaining avocado. Using a dinner knife, carefully make ½ inch cross-hatch incisions in flesh, cutting down to but not through skin. Using a spoon, gently scoop flesh from skin; transfer to bowl with mashed avocado mixture. Sprinkle lime juice over and mix lightly with fork until combined but still chunky. Adjust seasoning with salt, if necessary, and serve. (Can be covered with plastic wrap, pressed directly onto surface of mixture, and refrigerated up to 1 day. Return guacamole to room temperature, removing plastic wrap just before serving.)

The Portobello Slider

4 slider buns, toasted

2 large Portobello mushrooms, sliced into thin strips

a large handful of mixed greens

1/2 medium white onion, sliced into rings

Marinade:

¼ cup white wine

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper

Basil Aioli

1/4 cup (vegan) mayo

2-3 garlic cloves crushed

4-5 basil leaves, minced

Mix together the ingredients for the marinade in a flat, shallow dish and submerge the Portobello slices completely. Allow mushrooms to marinade for at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile heat 1 tbsp of oil over medium heat. Add sliced onions and reduce heat to low. Sauté for 5-10 minutes until golden and caramelized. Remove onions from heat and set aside. Place Portobello’s with marinade into hot sauté pan. Turn up heat and bring liquid to a simmer. Heat until liquid is reduced and mushrooms are browned and cooked all the way through. In a small bowl mix together the ingredients for the basil aioli. Spread the basil aioli on the bottom side of all four buns. Evenly distribute greens, Portobello, and caramelized onions. Top with the other half of the bun and serve immediately.

Chickpea Hummus

2 garlic cloves

½ teaspoon salt

1 (16-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

⅓ cup well stirred tahini (sesame paste)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, or to taste

¼ cup olive oil, or to taste

½ cup water, plus extra, if needed

1 tablespoon pine nuts, toasted lightly

Toasted pita thins, as an accompaniment

In a food processor puree the chick-peas and garlic, tahini, lemon juice, oil, and water, scraping down the sides, until the hummus is smooth. Add salt, to taste. Add water, if necessary, to thin the hummus to the desired consistency and transfer the hummus to a bowl. Sprinkle with toasted pine nuts. Serve with pita bread

Salsa

½ small jalapeno chili minced (Use whole if want it hotter).

¼ small red onion, peeled and root end removed

1 l garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves

¼ teaspoon salt

Pinch ground black pepper

2 teaspoons juice from 1 lime

4-5 small ripe tomatoes cored and peeled and cut into eighths, or one (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

Pulse all ingredients except tomatoes in food processor until minced, about five 1-second pulses, scraping sides of bowl as necessary. Add tomatoes and pulse until roughly chopped.