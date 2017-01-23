HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Two of TV's Most Intriguing Actors Return for Season 2 of WGN America’s Gripping Drama Series, Outsiders. WGN America’s hit original drama series, Outsiders, returns for a second addictive season with the epic struggle of the Farrell Clan, who have lived atop the rugged Shay Mountain for more than 200 years,
Actors Ryan Hurst and Kyle Gallner talk about their roles in Outsiders on Coast Live
-
Barry Sloane on his role in a new drama about SEAL Team Six on Coast Live
-
Actor Ryan Phillippe of “Shooter” on Coast Live
-
Ash himself, Bruce Campbell on Coast Live
-
Golden Globes 2017: ‘La La Land’ breaks record
-
Full list of People’s Choice Awards nominees
-
-
‘La La Land’ scores 7 Golden Globes nominations
-
Advice for coping with the stress of the holiday season on Coast Live
-
ODU BB Coach Jeff Jones talks traveling with the team on Coast Live
-
Animal Planet’s Dan Schachner talks holidays and pets on Coast Live
-
The “Quality Comedy King” talks cleaning up comedy on Coast Live
-
-
Aisle Style – Getting ready for bridal show season on Coast Live
-
2017 SAG Awards nominations announced in Los Angeles
-
Lance Bass talks gift ideas on Coast Live