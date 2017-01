CHESAPEAKE, Va. – An 87-year-old woman died in a vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway on Sunday afternoon, according to Chesapeake Police.

The victim, Gloria Stublen, pulled out onto Greenbrier Parkway from a shopping center and was hit by a pickup truck traveling southbound.

Stublen was transported to the hospital but was pronounced deceased when she arrived.

There are currently no charges. The investigation is ongoing.