81-year-old moped driver dies in Suffolk accident

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police say a man has died after a fatal accident on Monday.

81-year-old Cleveland Lee Foster was found in a ditch along with a moped in the 6000 block of Indian Trail Road.

Emergency Communications were called around 12:22 p.m. when a person reported a single vehicle accident involving a moped.

Foster was prounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A preliminary investigation showed that the moped left the roadway and the driver was found in the ditch along with the vehicle.

The exact cause of the accident remains under police investigation.

