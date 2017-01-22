Redskins promote linebackers coach Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator

ASHBURN, Va. – After multiple outside interviews for their defensive coordinator position, the Redskins decided to stay in-house and promote outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky, reports NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

This is Manusky’s fourth stint as a defensive coordinator, most recently with the Indianapolis Colts from 2012-15. Prior to the Colts, Manusky spent a season as the San Diego Chargers (2011) defensive coordinator. From 2007-2010, he served in the same position for the San Francisco 49ers.

Manusky also played linebacker for the Redskins from 1988-90.

Jay Gruden parted ways with Joe Barry and his defensive staff after a second consecutive season of being in the lower half of total defense.