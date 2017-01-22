× Hampton Police respond following incident between local restaurant employee and officer

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police released a statement after an incident reported on social media between a McDonald’s employee and an officer went viral.

The statement says an employee “disrespected” the officer.

“However, we also understand that one bad apple or incident is not representative of nor define the entire organization as a whole,” the statement said.

Hampton Police released a statement about the incident Saturday evening:

The owner of the McDonald’s where the incident happened also released a statement on Facebook: