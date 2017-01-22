× First Warning Forecast: Soggy and foggy start to the week

**Dense Fog Advisory in effect for coastal waters until 4:00 am Monday**

**Wind Advisory in effect for Accomack county until 1:00 pm Monday**

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a soggy and foggy start to your workweek.

We are continuing to track a strong area of low pressure to our west. It will track east across the Carolinas on Monday, turn toward the northeast and move offshore Monday night. Storm chances have decreased for our viewing area, but still want to keep that slight chance for a rumble of thunder. The best chance for storms will be south of the Albermarle. Models are still not in good agreement with what happens with this complex area of low pressure. Thunderstorm chances for Monday will depend on the track of this system. Expect rain at times throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

We may see a few lingering showers into early Tuesday with some wrap around moisture from the low pressure system as it moves northeastward.

High pressure will build in Tuesday and Wednesday drying things out, so we can say goodbye to the clouds and fog.

A cold front will cross the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As of now, doesn’t look like it has a ton of moisture associated with it. Keeping a slight chance for a shower. Winds will shift Thursday night through Saturday, which will bring cooler air to the region.

Overnight: Areas of dense fog. Rain moves in (60%). Becoming breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25.

Monday: Foggy and rainy start. Expect rain, heaviest in the morning (60%). Scattered showers with a few breaks in the clouds possible in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE 15-20 mph, gusts up to 30.

Monday night: A few showers. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

For weather updates on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Follow me on Twitter: https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.