× First Warning Forecast: Fog and occasional rain throughout the day

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a soggy end to your weekend and beginning of your workweek.

Areas of fog will stick around for most of the day today, along with some drizzle. A secondary, stronger system will lift east-northeast tonight through Monday night. Storm chances have decreased for this afternoon, with chances existing later this evening and overnight. The Storm Prediction Center has Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina at a marginal risk for severe weather. If we do see any storms, the main threat will be damaging winds. Highs today in the 50s. Rain chances will continue to increase this afternoon and overnight. Expect occasional rain.

Scattered showers for Monday with a possible afternoon thunderstorm. Looks like we’ll finally get a break from all this rain as we head into Tuesday.

Today: Dense fog and some showers to start. A small break from the rain with just overcast skies and some drizzle. Occasional rain this afternoon (80%). Highs in the 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Heavier rain moves in (80%). May even hear a rumble of thunder. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds: NE 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

