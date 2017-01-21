Full coverage: Donald Trump’s Inauguration as 45th President of the United States

THE VAMPIRE DIARIES new episode, Friday 01/27 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 7:15 am, January 21, 2017, by , Updated at 07:16AM, January 21, 2017
The Vampire Diaries — “Nostalgia’s a Bitch” –Image Number: VD810b_0216.jpg — Pictured: Ian Somerhalder as Damon — Photo: Annette Brown/The CW — ÃÂ© 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

“Nostalgia’s A Bitch” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

 

THE RINGING OF THE BELL – Sybil (guest star Nathalie Kelley) enacts revenge on Damon (Ian Somerhalder) by putting him in a catatonic state. Caroline (Candice King) and Bonnie (Kat Graham) enter Damon’s mind and run into familiar faces from the past, only to discover Stefan (Paul Wesley) is the key to Damon’s fate.  It’s a race against time for the bell as both Sybil and her sister Seline (Kristen Gutoskie) jockey for its control. Zach Roerig also stars.  Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#810).  Original airdate 1/27/2017.