× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers, fog, a short break, then more rain moves in

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a soggy end to your weekend and beginning of your workweek.

An area of low pressure will move over the Carolinas tonight. Rain will continue to spread from the southwest to northeast. We could see locally heavy rainfall. Also, areas of dense fog. Doesn’t look like we will have to deal with any thunderstorms tonight.

We’ll continue with rain chances Sunday morning as the system moves toward the northeast. Expect rain to begin to taper to drizzle. Looks like we’ll still have areas of poor visibility. Another system will approach from the west. We’ll see moderate to heavy rainfall at times. We could see a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe storms for the Albermarle and a marginal risk for the rest of Virginia. If we do see any storms, the main threat will be damaging winds. If these storms do occur, they will happen late afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s in some areas. Rain continues into Sunday night. We could see 1-2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts.

Scattered showers for Monday with a possible afternoon thunderstorm. Looks like we’ll finally get a break from all this rain as we head into Tuesday.

Overnight: Rain continues to move in (80%). Lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Dense fog and some showers to start. A small break from the rain with just overcast skies and some drizzle. Scattered showers with a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon (80%). Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Heavier rain moves in (80%). May even hear a rumble of thunder. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds: NE 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

