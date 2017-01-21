Live now: Thousands participate in the Women’s March on Washington
Full coverage: Donald Trump’s Inauguration as 45th President of the United States

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND new episode, Friday 01/27 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 12:00 pm, January 21, 2017, by
Crazy Ex Girlfriend -- "Is Josh Free in Two Weeks?" -- Image Number: CEG212a_074b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bloom as Rebecca and Donna Lynne Champlin as Paula -- Photo: Michael Desmond/The CW -- ÃÂ©2016 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.

Crazy Ex Girlfriend — “Is Josh Free in Two Weeks?” — Image Number: CEG212a_074b.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Rachel Bloom as Rebecca and Donna Lynne Champlin as Paula — Photo: Michael Desmond/The CW — ÃÂ©2016 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.

 

“Is Josh Free in Two Weeks?” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, L) (HDTV)

 

SETH GREEN GUEST STARS — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) realizes she must rely on her friends, which includes her local delivery man Patrick (guest star Seth Green), when she gets overwhelmed by a stressful situation.   Rebecca also discovers she has a lot in common with Nathaniel (guest star Scott Michael Foster) when his father (guest star David Grant Wright) comes to town.  Vincent Rodriguez III, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Gabrielle Ruiz and Vella Lovell also star.  Katie Schwartz wrote the episode, directed by Alex Hardcastle (#212).  Original airdate 1/27/2017.