Trump family’s fashion on display at inaugural balls

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, displayed the New York glamour of their family Friday night in a uniquely American tableau as they all swayed on stage before a backdrop of red, white and blue.

Their first dance was to Frank Sinatra’s 1969 hit “My Way.” Melania Trump stunned the crowds in a sleek, modern, off-the-shoulder column dress.

Melania’s gown was designed by Hervé Pierre, who formerly worked with Carolina Herrera, in a collaboration with the new first lady.