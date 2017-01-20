Full coverage: Donald Trump’s Inauguration as 45th President of the United States

Trump family’s fashion on display at inaugural balls

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, displayed the New York glamour of their family Friday night in a uniquely American tableau as they all swayed on stage before a backdrop of red, white and blue.

Their first dance was to Frank Sinatra’s 1969 hit “My Way.” Melania Trump stunned the crowds in a sleek, modern, off-the-shoulder column dress.

Melania’s gown was designed by Hervé Pierre, who formerly worked with Carolina Herrera, in a collaboration with the new first lady.