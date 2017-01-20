× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Daylight hours mostly dry, highs near 60

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking several chances for rain over the next couple of days. You can expect cloudy and soggy conditions through early next week.

As we head into Saturday, expect some fog, mist and drizzle to start the day. Most of the day will remain dry with just a slim 20 percent chance for a shower. It will however, be on the cloudy side with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Showers will continue for Sunday, especially through the morning hours. Strong to severe storms are possible but will not be widespread. Highs will be in the lower 60s. Clouds and showers will continue for Monday as another area of low pressure moves through the region. Rain will move out early Tuesday. Sunshine will return for midweek.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Fog, mist and drizzle (20%). Highs near 60. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday night: Chance of rain (50%). Lows in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Showers with a thunderstorm possible (80%). Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

