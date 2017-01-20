Robbery of Norfolk Chartway Federal Credit Union branch under investigation

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Chartway Federal Credit Union on Hampton Boulevard.

Police say a man entered the bank around 3:45 p.m. and demanded money from a cashier.

The cashier complied and the man fled the location in a burgundy 2012 GMC Arcadia.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 30s, around 5’5″ tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark colored pants, tan boots, dark sunglasses, and a black knit hat.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.