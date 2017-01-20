ODU’s Ted Constant Center ranked among nation’s best concert venues

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University’s Ted Constant Convocation Center has ranked among the top concert venues in the country and the top on a college campus, according to Pollstar Magazine.

Among venues with seating capacity of under 10,000 seats, the Constant Center ranked #17 worldwide, #5 in the country and #1 venue on a college campus.

The magazine ranked the Constant Center #167 overall – up 29 spots from their 2015 ranking.

Pollstar Magazine is the only trade publication covering the worldwide concert industry.

“We’d like to thank Old Dominion University as well as all of the promoters, agencies and artist management for continuing to bring shows to this great venue,” said Spectra’s Mike Fryling, General Manager for the Constant Center. “This honor exemplifies the commitment our staff members are making in providing all of our guests a first class entertainment experience during all events at the TED”.

Upcoming events at the Constant Center include Eleven-time Grammy nominee, Charlie Wilson with special guests Fantasia and Johnny Gill on February 8, Green Day’s “Revolution Radio Tour” March 12, TobyMac “Hits Deep Tour” March 17, stand-up comedian Mike Epps with Bruce Bruce, Rickey Smiley and Felipe Espara on April 8 and the World Famous Harlem Globetrotters on March 24 & 26. Tickets for these and all other events are available at YnotTix.com.