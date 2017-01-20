Norfolk man to serve 50 years in prison for 2015 murder

NORFOLK, Va. – A 24-year-old Norfolk man was sentenced Friday for the 2015 murder of 21-year-old Chasity Parker.

Parker was killed on July 28, 2015 in the 3300 block of Kimball Terrace.

The man responsible for her death, Steven T. Williams, was found the next morning at a Chesapeake hotel.

He was charged and convicted of 1 count of First Degree Murder, 1 count of Armed Statutory Burglary, 1 count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, 1 count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon for Parker’s death.

He was also charged and convicted of 1 count of Robbery and 1 count of Use of a Firearm for the armed robbery of a man that occurred several days before the murder. During the robbery, Williams stole the gun that was later used to kill Parker.

On Friday, Williams was sentenced to 137 years with 87 suspended, leaving 50 years to serve.

RELATED:

Man accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Norfolk woman, assaulting victim’s grandmother