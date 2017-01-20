Monster Jam is ready to blow the roof off the Hampton Coliseum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. -8 massive trucks are packing into the Hampton Coliseum to thrill the crowd with their stunts.

Monster Jam calls itself an 'action-packed event on four wheels,' and organizers with Monster Jam said they are excited to host the event that is sure to draw a crowd this weekend.

The show features trucks that are more than 10 feet tall, weighing 10,000 pounds. 1,500horsepower and racecar suspension yet with enough give to allow the trucks to roll around the course without flipping as much as you would expect.

At each Monster Jam event there can be a variety of elements such as timed races, wheelies, donuts and freestyle driving. All of which is judge and scored based on a point system.

One show is scheduled for Friday evening, 2 on Saturday and a daytime show on Sunday. Come out and meet the drivers at 'Party in the Pits' Saturday and Sunday 10:30 AM to noon.

