Man seriously injured in shooting during Virginia Beach home invasion and robbery

Virginia Beach, Va – Police are investigating after officers found a man suffering serious gunshot wounds inside a home in the 900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive after a home invasion and robbery.

Officers were canvassing the area after receiving a 911 hangup call just before 2:00am when they were flagged down by a citizen.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.