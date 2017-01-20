Kristin Cavallari won’t allow fat shaming of her husband

Don’t come for Kristin Cavallari’s husband.

The former “Laguna Beach” star recently posted a photo on Instagram of her and her hubby, Chicago Bears football player Jay Cutler, on vacation.

“I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a ‘surprise’ trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too,” she wrote. “Thanks, babe….you will probably never see this.”

I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy. Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a "surprise" trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe….you will probably never see this 😜 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Some commenters then trolled Cutler, who has been on the injured list, about his appearance.

“Why is he so big?” one person wrote, while another said, “Jay been eatin them pancakes!”

Cavallari was not having it, however, and posted another, more flattering picture of Cutler with her “gay husband” (referred to as a “gusband”), celebrity hairstylist Scotty Cunha.

“Husband and gusband,” Cavallari wrote. “And since Jay looked like a 300lb lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one.”

Husband and gusband. And since Jay looked like a 300lb lesbian in my last post, I felt I should do him justice by posting him looking hot AF in this one 😍. PS….look what happens when he hangs out with @thescottycunha for 5 minutes #TheDeepDeepV 😂😂😂 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:04pm PST

But not everyone found the caption funny.

One person wrote, “So you’re just making fun of 300 pound lesbians now?”