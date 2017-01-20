January 20 is National Cheese Lovers Day!

Posted 12:00 am, January 20, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

If you’re a cheese lover, January 20 is your day…literally – it’s National Cheese Lovers Day!

Whether you like it melted, with crackers or on top of your spaghetti, the 20th is a gouda time to enjoy cheese!

Here are some unusual facts every cheese lover should know, courtesy of Distractify:

  • The world produces more cheese than coffee, tobacco, tea and coca beans combined
  • There are more than 2,000 varieties of cheese available worldwide
  • The U.S. produces more cheese than any country in the world–over 10 billion pounds!
  • Cheddar is the most popular cheese in the world, with mozzarella coming in at a close second
  • Ancient Romans had separate kitchens for manufacturing cheese
  • Approximately 10 pounds of milk is required to make one pound of cheese
  • Eating cheese can help you go to sleep
  • There is a type of cheese made from human breast milk
  • Cheese can be made from just about any type of milk on the planet including cow, buffalo, goat, donkey, horse and camel’s milk. A farm in Sweden even sells moose cheese at $500 a pound
  • Limburger cheese’s unpleasant odor is caused by the same bacteria found on human skin that is partially responsible for body odor
  • Some varieties of cheese prevent tooth decay
  • Cheese is shaped like a wheel because it’s heavy. Traditional European cheese makers rolled heavy cheese around instead of carrying them
  • Moldy cheeses can be dangerous if you don’t wrap them correctly
  • From 1935 to 1937, Wisconsin used to have a law that required restaurants to serve a small amount of cheese and butter with meals
  • People who love cheese are called “Turophiles”

Click here to take Buzzfeed’s “Which Cheese Are You?” quiz!