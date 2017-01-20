January 20 is National Cheese Lovers Day!

If you’re a cheese lover, January 20 is your day…literally – it’s National Cheese Lovers Day!

Whether you like it melted, with crackers or on top of your spaghetti, the 20th is a gouda time to enjoy cheese!

Here are some unusual facts every cheese lover should know, courtesy of Distractify:

The world produces more cheese than coffee, tobacco, tea and coca beans combined

There are more than 2,000 varieties of cheese available worldwide

The U.S. produces more cheese than any country in the world–over 10 billion pounds!

Cheddar is the most popular cheese in the world, with mozzarella coming in at a close second

Ancient Romans had separate kitchens for manufacturing cheese

Approximately 10 pounds of milk is required to make one pound of cheese

Eating cheese can help you go to sleep

There is a type of cheese made from human breast milk

Cheese can be made from just about any type of milk on the planet including cow, buffalo, goat, donkey, horse and camel’s milk. A farm in Sweden even sells moose cheese at $500 a pound

Limburger cheese’s unpleasant odor is caused by the same bacteria found on human skin that is partially responsible for body odor

Some varieties of cheese prevent tooth decay

Cheese is shaped like a wheel because it’s heavy. Traditional European cheese makers rolled heavy cheese around instead of carrying them

Moldy cheeses can be dangerous if you don’t wrap them correctly

From 1935 to 1937, Wisconsin used to have a law that required restaurants to serve a small amount of cheese and butter with meals

People who love cheese are called “Turophiles”

