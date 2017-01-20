January 20 is National Cheese Lovers Day!

Photo Gallery
If you’re a cheese lover, January 20 is your day…literally – it’s National Cheese Lovers Day!
Whether you like it melted, with crackers or on top of your spaghetti, the 20th is a gouda time to enjoy cheese!
Here are some unusual facts every cheese lover should know, courtesy of Distractify:
- The world produces more cheese than coffee, tobacco, tea and coca beans combined
- There are more than 2,000 varieties of cheese available worldwide
- The U.S. produces more cheese than any country in the world–over 10 billion pounds!
- Cheddar is the most popular cheese in the world, with mozzarella coming in at a close second
- Ancient Romans had separate kitchens for manufacturing cheese
- Approximately 10 pounds of milk is required to make one pound of cheese
- Eating cheese can help you go to sleep
- There is a type of cheese made from human breast milk
- Cheese can be made from just about any type of milk on the planet including cow, buffalo, goat, donkey, horse and camel’s milk. A farm in Sweden even sells moose cheese at $500 a pound
- Limburger cheese’s unpleasant odor is caused by the same bacteria found on human skin that is partially responsible for body odor
- Some varieties of cheese prevent tooth decay
- Cheese is shaped like a wheel because it’s heavy. Traditional European cheese makers rolled heavy cheese around instead of carrying them
- Moldy cheeses can be dangerous if you don’t wrap them correctly
- From 1935 to 1937, Wisconsin used to have a law that required restaurants to serve a small amount of cheese and butter with meals
- People who love cheese are called “Turophiles”