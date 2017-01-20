Isle of Wight deputy involved in crash on James River Bridge

An Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a crash on the James River Bridge on Friday morning.

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was driving northbound on the bridge when he attempted to make a U-turn near the drawbridge to assist with an accident in the southbound lanes.

As he attempted the U-turn, his vehicle was hit by two other vehicles.

The deputy was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center for evaluation of non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on whether any charges will be filed.

Stay with News 3 for updates.