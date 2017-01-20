Girl Scouts hosting 3rd Annual Cookie Classic on Saturday in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast will host the Trefoil Trek 5K and Samoa Stroll One-Miler on Saturday, January 21 at the Great Dismal Swamp Canal Trail in Chesapeake.

More than 300 Girl Scouts and their families, along with members of the public, are registered to participate.

New this year, first responders and military members will be competing in teams in one of two categories: PT gear or turnout gear.

During the event, prizes will be given out for best costume and best spirit. Girl Scouts will be able to complete requirements for certain badges during the event. All finishers will receive a medal or patch.

Schedule for the day:

8:50 a.m.- Opening ceremony

9 a.m.- Trefoil Trek 5k starts

9:50 a.m.- Costume and spirit judging

10 a.m.- Samoa Stroll 1 mile race starts

10:05 a.m.- 5k awards ceremony

Volunteers organized this event to raise funds to support girl program and adult learning opportunities, as well as provide financial assistance for girls who would otherwise not be able to participate in Girl Scouts.