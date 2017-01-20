× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain today and for the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several rain chances on the way… Get ready for a stretch of cloudy and soggy days. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers this afternoon as a line of fronts moves through. Most areas will only see about 0.1” of rain today. Temperatures will start near 40 this morning and warm into the mid 50s this afternoon.

We will see more clouds and rain this weekend. Most of Saturday with just be cloudy with slim rain chances during the day. Rain will spread in Saturday night as an area of low pressure slides up the coast. Showers will continue for Sunday, especially through the morning hours. Strong to severe storms are possible but will not be widespread. Highs will reach 60 on Saturday and the mid 60s on Sunday.

Clouds and showers will continue for Monday as another area of low pressure moves through the region. Rain will move out early Tuesday. Sunshine will return for midweek.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered PM Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: E/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 60. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 20th

1918 Winter Storm: 7.0″ snow – Richmond

2005 Winter Weather: 1-3″ snow Central, East Central VA

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.