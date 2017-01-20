× First Warning Traffic – Friday Traffic Alerts

TRAFFIC ALERTS:

James River Bridge: Accident shutting down one lane northbound and one land southbound on the bridge

Hampton: HRBT 64 EB two mile backup

Norfolk: 564 WB jammed with base traffic, backups extend in the outside lanes of 64 WB back to the 264 interchange

Gloucester: Crash 17 NB past the courthouse near Beaver Dr, north right shoulder closed

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, Jan. 20 to Friday, Jan. 27

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 23 at 5 a.m.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25 and 26 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 30 at 5 a.m.

I-264 West: Downtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Thursday, Jan. 26 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 West: Single lane closure between Effingham Street and Frederick Boulevard Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 23-25 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.