Devon Hunter set to announce decision

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Virginia’s #2 football player in the state, according to 247Sports, is set to make his commitment tonight at the Indian River basketball game this evening. Hunter played running back and safety this past season for the Braves, but is being recruited as a safety at the next level.

In 247Sports composite rankings, Hunter is ranked 45th nationally, and has 34 scholarship offers.

Hunter is a U.S. Army All-American, having played in the all-star game in San Antonio on January 7th. He recorded a game-high four tackles in a win over the West 27-17.