Virginia Beach teen attends USA Swimming National Select Camp

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A 17-year-old Norfolk Academy student was chosen as one of 68 swimmers to attend the USA Swimming’s National Select Camp.

Callie Dickinson is one of two swimmers attending from Virginia and the only one in Hampton Roads.

“Callie’s selection to attend the National Select Camp provides her the unique opportunity to train and interact with some of the best club swimmers in the country,” says TIDE Swimming Associate Head Coach, Richard Hunter. “We know that the energy, effort and intention she brings to the camp will be just as valuable to the other attendees as what she brings back from the trip. Callie is a great representative for TIDE Swimming and we are thrilled for her to get exposure at a National level coming off her performances at Olympic Trials in Omaha.”

The camp will be held at the state of the art Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Dickinson will be able to experience the day to day routine of a national team athlete. She will also hear from Olympians including Elizabeth Beisel, an American competition swimmer who specializes in backstroke and individual medley events.

Dickinson, who is among the top one percent of swimmers in the U.S., qualified to compete in the U.S. Olympic Team trials in 2016. She competed in the 200-meter backstroke, 100-meter butterfly, 400-meter individual medley, and the 100-meter backstroke.