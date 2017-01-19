× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny skies but cooler temps.

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny but cooler… Expect plenty of sunshine today as an area of high pressure moves over the Mid-Atlantic. It will be significantly cooler today. Temperatures will start in the 30s and low 40s this morning and will only warm into the low 50s this afternoon. Highs today will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but still above normal for this time of year.

Clouds will start to build back in overnight and into Friday morning. Scattered showers will move in Friday afternoon as another group of fronts will move through the region. Showers will taper of Friday evening but clouds will stick around. Expect highs in the mid 50s tomorrow.

It is looking like a bit of a 50/50 weekend. We will see plenty of clouds on Saturday with a small chance for showers. Rain will move in Saturday night and will continue for much of Sunday. Highs will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered PM Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 19th

1857 Winter Weather: Severe Snowstorm, Heavy Snowfall interior VA

1996 F0 Tornado: Richmond Co

2008 Light Snow 1-2 inches Southeast VA

