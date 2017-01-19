Raiders file relocation paperwork for Las Vegas, owners will vote in March

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders are one step closer to moving the team to Las Vegas. Relocation papers were officially filed this morning, according to a Clark County commissioner.

Commissioner Steve Sisolak tweeted this earlier this morning that the Raiders had filed their paperwork to move to Las Vegas:

It is official! The @RAIDERS have filed their paperwork to relocate to #LasVegas. — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) January 19, 2017

The Raiders are one of three teams that attempted to move to Los Angeles this past summer. The league preferred a Rams-Chargers pairing over the Raiders. Shortly after the Raiders weren’t selected for Los Angeles, eyes were set on Las Vegas.

If the vote is approved by three-fourths of the league’s owners in March, the Raiders will be the second professional sports franchise in Las Vegas, joining the NHL’s expansion team the Vegas Golden Knights.