Man rescued from burning car in Suffolk

Suffolk, Va – Suffolk Fire and Rescue extricated a man trapped in a burning vehicle early Thursday morning in downtown Suffolk.

Investigators say the car crashed on Smith Street around 1:00am, hitting a tree and a fence before bursting into flames. The fence ruptured the gas line, which caused the fire.

The car became fully engulfed in flames while the driver was trapped inside. He was able to subdue the fire inside the car with an extinguisher until firefighters arrived.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue extinguished the fire and extricated the man. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was in the car.