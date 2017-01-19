Man injured in shooting early Thursday in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning in the 500 block of 14th Street.

Police say they responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. after receiving reports of the shooting.

A witness told police there was a loud knock at the door of the residence. When the victim’s roommate opened the door, a female allegedly fired a gun into the house, hitting the victim who was asleep on the couch.

The victim, believed to be a 37-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital by medics. His condition is unknown at this time.

No further information is known about the suspect.

If you have any information that may help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

