Hampton Police Division appoints LGBTQ liason

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division has appointed Sgt. Nakia Peek as their first LGBTQ liaison.

The position was created to enhance the relationship between the police and the members of the LGBTQ community within Hampton.

“LGBTQ liaison, Sgt. Peek will focus on the public safety needs of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning community, while also bridging any gaps that may exist,” a spokesperson for the Hampton Police Division said. “This new position will not only ensure that issues and concerns among the community are handled in a professional and timely manner, but that each individual is treated with dignity and respect.”

Peek has been with the Hampton Police Division for 14 years and was promoted to Sergeant in July 2014. She is currently the Community Policing Sergeant for the Wythe sector.