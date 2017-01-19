× Grand Reopening of the Wells Theatre this weekend

Norfolk, Va. – The Wells Theatre is back this weekend after a nine-month renovation.

Updates to the theatre include two new classrooms, a new bar in the renovated Tazewell lounge, a new electronic marquee and by popular demand – more ladies bathrooms!

The Virginia Stage Company will kick-off the Grand Reopening with the iconic production of A Streetcar Named Desire.

Friday, January 20th at 6:30pm there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, entertainment from local musicians, followed by the opening night of the show.

Tours of the theatre are available for groups. Tickets are available through the Virginia Stage Company’s website.