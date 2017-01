“Signal Kiss” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SEASON FINALE – Raimy (Peyton List) makes a discovery that stops her cold. She quickly reaches out to Frank (Riley Smith) on the ham and voices her concerns. Meanwhile, truths are revealed. Mekhi Phifer, Devin Kelley, Daniel Bonjour and Lenny Jacobson also star. Thomas Wright directed the episode written by Jeremy Carver & Nancy Won (#113). Original airdate 1/25/2017.