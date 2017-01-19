× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a soggy stretch of weather

Tracking a soggy stretch of weather….Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts. We’re tracking a soggy stretch of weather ahead.

As we move through our Thursday evening, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area. It’s going to be chilly, with temperatures in the upper 30s.

On Friday, we’ll see a good deal of cloud cover as an area of low pressure moves in from the southwest. That system will spread scattered showers in our direction by afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

On Saturday, we won’t see quite as much rain during the day. But by evening, we’ll likely see a few scattered showers moving in ahead of a second area of low pressure. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 60.

Even more rain is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Some rain could even stick around into early Tuesday before our skies clear. Highs will be in the lower 60s on Sunday, then falling into the 50s next Monday and Tuesday.

This Afternoon: Sun and Clouds. Cooler. Highs in the low and mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20-30%). Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: Se 5-10 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1857 Winter Weather: Severe Snowstorm, Heavy Snowfall interior VA

1996 F0 Tornado: Richmond Co

2008 Light Snow 1-2 inches Southeast VA

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.